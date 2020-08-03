Waco-area ministry gets long-haul donation to help those in need

Denise Chase, Brothers for Others communications director, was one of several ministry members who unloaded the tractor-trailer Monday afternoon. She said the donations will be shared throughout McLennan County in the next week.

"This is such a blessing that this company is willing to bring this stuff to Texas," Chase said. "We always get four pallets of goods, and then other ministries will come to us and we will share these (donations) with them to help other ministries hand out food to the community and help us share the work of God with more people."

Within the last month, donations were shared with Church Under the Bridge and other groups who serve those in need in a practical manner and grow the belief in God to community members. Brothers for Others ministry hand out 150 lunches to community members in need at least once a month and helps other organizations, particularly when residents are struggling.

"There are people who are not working, and you may look at some of these donations and just think 'Well that's just a fruit drink,' but when you are homeless, that drink is very refreshing," Chase said. "Even when you're struggling, people need food and need to eat, so we hope we are following the word of God."

For more information about Brothers for Others, visit the group's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brothersforotherswaco.

