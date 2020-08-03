Waco-area ministry gets long-haul donation to help those in need

A truck arrived Monday afternoon in Lacy Lakeview after logging more than 1,600 miles, carrying a load of beverages and snacks for those in need, along with a message of hope.
The delivery from a faith-based Pennsylvania shipping company arrived at the drop-off location to deliver donations to Brothers for Others, a new Waco-area ministry that aims to help the homeless and needy.
Ministry volunteers greeted the drivers as they moved drinks and snacks out of the refrigerated trailer into smaller trucks for distribution to local ministries and faith organizations this week.
"We've had a relationship with this shipping company and since they are a faith-based company out of Pennsylvania they are shipping donations to us to help spread the word of God," Brothers for Others President Anthony Galgano said. "It is overwhelming to know that we can reach so many people with the outpouring of support we are getting from all the way in Pennsylvania."
Galgano, a mechanic with the Waco Fire Department, said his relationship with the shipping company started when he worked with a food ministry in the Northeast before he came to Waco. He said he kept the relationship with the company and collaborated to add Waco to one of the shipping stops for donated goods to benefit those in need in Waco.
Brothers for Others, a group of local residents founded the ministry about one year ago in an effort to provide physical and spiritual support to homeless and impoverished local residents. Galgano said the shipping company began weekly deliveries to Waco within the last two months regularly delivers water, protein drinks, snacks and other goods.
Denise Chase, Brothers for Others communications director, was one of several ministry members who unloaded the tractor-trailer Monday afternoon. She said the donations will be shared throughout McLennan County in the next week.
"This is such a blessing that this company is willing to bring this stuff to Texas," Chase said. "We always get four pallets of goods, and then other ministries will come to us and we will share these (donations) with them to help other ministries hand out food to the community and help us share the work of God with more people."
Within the last month, donations were shared with Church Under the Bridge and other groups who serve those in need in a practical manner and grow the belief in God to community members. Brothers for Others ministry hand out 150 lunches to community members in need at least once a month and helps other organizations, particularly when residents are struggling.
"There are people who are not working, and you may look at some of these donations and just think 'Well that's just a fruit drink,' but when you are homeless, that drink is very refreshing," Chase said. "Even when you're struggling, people need food and need to eat, so we hope we are following the word of God."
For more information about Brothers for Others, visit the group's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brothersforotherswaco.
