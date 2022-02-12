 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: 10th annual Mardis Gras Ball set for Saturday
0 Comments

Waco-area news briefs: 10th annual Mardis Gras Ball set for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mardi Gras ball Saturday

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. The meal will be catered by Eddie Deen Catering. Manhattan Reception of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra will provide live entertainment.

Tickets cost $250 per person. For more information can be found online at https://advocacycntr.ejoinme.org/2022MGB.

Organ recital Sunday

Joyce Jones will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Sunday in Truitt Seminary's Powell Chapel at Baylor University.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-772-2831.

Hillcrest blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Dianelle Manalo at 254-202-4805.

Hearts in the Arts Gala

The 20th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will be held Feb. 24 and feature a McLennan Theatre performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Tables for eight are $800 and include preferred dinner seating.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 17. To make reservations, contact the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert