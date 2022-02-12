Waco-area news briefs: 10th annual Mardis Gras Ball set for Saturday

Mardi Gras ball Saturday

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. The meal will be catered by Eddie Deen Catering. Manhattan Reception of the Jordan Kahn Orchestra will provide live entertainment.

Tickets cost $250 per person. For more information can be found online at https://advocacycntr.ejoinme.org/2022MGB.

Organ recital Sunday

Joyce Jones will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Sunday in Truitt Seminary's Powell Chapel at Baylor University.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-772-2831.

Hillcrest blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Dianelle Manalo at 254-202-4805.

Hearts in the Arts Gala