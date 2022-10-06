Waco-area news briefs: 14th annual Children's Garden Fair coming Sunday

Waco Heart Walk

The American Heart Association will hold the Waco Heart Walk at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Check-in will start at 5:30.

To register, go to wacoheartwalk.org. For more information, call 254-421-2827.

Free mammograms Friday

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, with support from Bird Kultgen Ford, will offer free mammograms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the dealership, 1701 W. Loop 340.

Cameron Park walk

Mark Firmin, author of “William Cameron Park: A Centennial History,” will narrate a walking tour of Cameron Park at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Waco Walks series.

Cameron Park has been considered the crown jewel of Waco since it was dedicated “for the pleasure of the people” in 1910. The 1.5 mile walk will begin near the Redwood Shelter and is free.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Children’s Garden Fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 14th annual Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place in Cameron Park, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from the Cameron Park Clubhouse.

The event will include free activities for kids of all ages and families, designed to teach lessons about gardening in Central Texas. Everyone can take home seeds and small plants ready to grow.

There will be crafts, vegetable stamps and leaf rubbings, metamorphosis bracelet making, and take-home paper seed cards which will be ready to plant. There will also be learning sessions about bees, rainwater harvesting, insect identification and a scavenger hunt.

All activities will be outdoors, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Toddler Time program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center has launched a free Toddler Time program for children ages 4 and under to enjoy games, activities and exercise.

The program is offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parents and guardians, along with area child care centers, are invited to sign up their kids.

For more information or to register, call 254-750-8684.