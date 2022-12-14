Waco-area news briefs: 1970s Soulful Christmas on Elm event Saturday

YMCA to host coding class

The Greater Waco YMCA will have a coding class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday in January as part of its science, technology, engineering, arts and math program.

The computer programming class is open to ages 8-15. Cost is $100 for members and $150 for all others.

Registration ends Jan. 2.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Christmas Lights in the Village

Christmas Lights in the Village will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Admission costs $10 for adults and children, $8 for seniors. Museum members and Baylor University students get in for $5.

The stroll through the village will include a petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food for purchase from local vendors.

Community memorial service

McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and neighbors who experienced homelessness or were unclaimed in 2022.

The service will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at The Hangar, 417 S. 17th St.

Soulful Christmas on Elm

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have its annual 1970s Soulful Christmas on Elm Street event to promote sickle cell anemia awareness at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

For more information, call 254-652-9056.

Salvation Army volunteers

Volunteer bell ringers are needed as The Salvation Army makes the final push toward reaching its Red Kettle Campaign goal. With open spots between now and Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army is appealing to people of all ages to lend a hand.

All money raised through the red kettles remains local and supports the year-round services and assistance programs.

For more information about volunteering as a bell ringer or other service opportunities, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271 or visit salvationarmywaco.org.

Fruitcake sale continues

The First Methodist Church men’s prayer group is selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and pecan halves from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the corner of Cobbs and Lake Air drives.

All proceeds benefit local charities.