Waco-area news briefs: AARP hosting free tax help sessions through April 14

Bound for the Brave race

The 11th annual Bound for the Brave race will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Woodway Public Safety Department. Registration will start at 8.

The cost is $35.

For more information, email WoodwayYouthCommission@gmail.com.

Free tax help available

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.

WFWC style show

Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will have its annual style show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at its clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.