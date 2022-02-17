 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: AARP hosting free tax help sessions through April 14
Bound for the Brave race

The 11th annual Bound for the Brave race will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Woodway Public Safety Department. Registration will start at 8.

The cost is $35.

For more information, email WoodwayYouthCommission@gmail.com.

Free tax help available

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.

WFWC style show

Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will have its annual style show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at its clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, call 254 723-1139.

Financial literacy class

Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.

The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.

AARP tax help

AARP is providing free income tax preparation at three locations in Waco through April 14. The locations are:

Neighbor Works Waco, 912 Franklin Ave., Wednesday and Thursday; Ascension Providence Medical Center, 6901 Medical Parkway, Monday and Wednesday; and First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 First St., Monday and Wednesday.

Hours for all locations are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are mandatory. For more information, call 254-723-1602.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

