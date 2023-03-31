AARP Tax-Aide sites

AARP Tax-Aide has three sites preparing income tax returns for free through the April 18 deadline:

Monday and Wednesdays — Ascension Providence Hospital, 6901 Medical Parkway

Tuesdays and Thursdays — East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesdays-Thursdays — First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St.

All sites are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No AARP membership is required. Call 254-307-2944 for more information.

Water restrictions remain

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors Tuesdays and Saturdays; those with even-numbered addresses, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Non-residential watering is allowed only on Mondays and Fridays. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday, except hand-held watering.

Any violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub and tree questions Tuesday and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 254-757-5180.

Dementia caregiver class

Brett Cox, a trained community educator and dementia caregiver, will lead a caregiver program on warning signs of dementia at 10 a.m. April 3 at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.

He will share information about warning signs, how dementia affects the brain, the benefits of early detection, risk factors and what is involved in getting a diagnosis.

For more information or to register, call 254-292-4449 or 800-272-3900.

'Picture a Scientist' screening

The 2020 documentary "Picture a Scientist" will be screened from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday in room C-105 of the Baylor Sciences Building.

A graduate student panel discussion will follow. The event is sponsored by Women in Science and Engineering.

Baylor Lifelong Learning

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 2 p.m. April 25 with a reception on the mezzanine of the Mayborn Museum. Members and friends of Lifelong Learning are invited to enjoy refreshments and visit before the program titled “Celebrating Intellectual Curiosity,” beginning in the theater at 2:30 pm.

For more information about the group, visit baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning or call 254-710-1110.

Waco Fire Dept. 150th

The Waco Fire Department is hosting a free event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St., to observe its 150th anniversary.

Kids activities will include an obstacle course and fire safety house experience, and hot dogs and cake will be provided for attendees.

The Waco Fire Department Honor Guard will present the colors and live entertainment will include pipe and drum music.

Texas Sports HOF

The 62nd annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. April 15 at the Base at Extraco Events Center.

Tickets cost $75, and are available at tshof.org/induction.html.

The newly elected Class of 2023 includes Scott Drew, Robert Brazile, Jose Cruz, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson, Cynthia Potter and Michael Strahan.

For more information, contact Krista Martin at krista.martin@tshof.org or 254-756-1633.

Easter egg hunts

The city of Waco will host Easter egg hunts for children 13 and younger Saturday at the following locations:

10 a.m., South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

11 a.m., Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., including prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny

noon, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., including family carnival games, activities and prizes.

Easter baptism service

Church Under the Bridge is having its annual Easter worship and baptism service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 at Camp Hope, off U.S. Highway 84 and Val Verde Road.

A picnic will follow. Call 254-235-7818 for more information.

Genealogy research

The Central Texas Geneaology Society will have a brown bag program, “Discover Your New England Ancestors in the American Ancestors Database,” from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include a how-to presentation on the American Ancestors database, which provides access to an extensive collection of early American genealogical records including many regional and local records not found anywhere else.

Participants should bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.