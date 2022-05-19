Waco-area news briefs: Adopt-A-Palooza for National Rescue Dog Day

Youth Chorus auditions

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season through May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership.

Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Adopt-A-Palooza Friday

The Humane Society of Central Texas will celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Friday with an Adopt-A-Palooza event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the shelter, 2032 Circle Road.

Sunset Memorial May 27

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. May 27 at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

For more information, call 254-715-6560.

Table tennis tourney

The Waco Table Tennis Club’s annual double-elimination club tournament is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the basement of The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave.

Cost is $5 to play, plus the cost to enter The Center. Contact jimmymdorrell@gmail.com for questions.

Dr Pepper pups

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., is hosting a community event Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Visitors can bring a four-legged friend to the museum for some pup cups, prizes and a chance to be crowned Dr Pupper.

Best tricks and costumes will be judged for a dog costume contest, a look-alike contest and a talent contest.

