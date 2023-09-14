Adult softball league

Friday is the final day to register in the Waco adult fall softball league.

Information and registration forms available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. Click the “Registration Forms” link and scroll to the league you’re interested in. For questions, call our Athletics Division at 254-750-5875.

Walk for the Homeless

The annual Mission Waco/Mission World Walk for the Homeless event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

Participants do not have to register to participate. There are several educational stops along the way at various nonprofit sites which serve the poor and marginalized in Waco.

The walk ends at 10:20 a.m. at Church Under the Bridge, Fourth Street and Interstate 35, followed by the church’s 31st anniversary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided afterward.

For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Chemistry road show

The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

This program for ages 6 and up is full of chemical wonders that turn ordinary objects into exciting learning experiences.

Attendees will see colorful reactions and polymers growing right in front of them while taking part in experiments, making observations and testing hypotheses.

Harambee weekend

Waco Harambee Revive is Friday and Saturday at the Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Vendors, performers, sponsors and volunteers are needed and wanted. The theme is “pull together.”

Contact Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association President, Jeanette Bell at 254-652-9056 or email nerna.waco@yahoo.com for more information. The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association will also host a Harambee Revive meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Waco Hispanic Museum

The Waco Hispanic Museum at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will celebrate 10 years as a nonprofit organization and seven years since the museum opened, with an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, in recognition of Mexican Independence Day.

The museum is seeking members, volunteers and financial support.

Contact Louis Garcia at 254-548-9730 or by email at gaitan54l@yahoo.com for more information.

Senior health fair

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors is hosting its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either a Medicare or insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.

If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, contact RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.

Designer Purse Bingo

Designer Purse Bingo, a fundraiser benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and sponsored by First National Bank of Central Texas, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Bingo prizes include designer handbags, with a raffle also available for a Louis Vuitton item worth $2,650. A photo booth, pop-up vendors including Kendra Scott, food from La Fiesta and dessert from Olive Branch will be provided.

Tickets are $50, with tables of eight available for $450 and VIP tables $1,000 at advocacycntr.org.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners presents its monthly program, Lunch with the Masters, from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at MCC’S Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Room 105.

The program is "The Bulb Hunter: The Story behind Southern Bulb Company" by Chris Wiesinger, author of "The Bulb Hunter" and "Heirloom Bulbs for Today."

Be sure and bring your lunch to this free session. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call the McLennan County Texas Agrilife office at 254-757-5180.

Ida O'Keeffe lecture

Brazos Forum presents “Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow,” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive

Overshadowed by her older and more famous sister, Ida was also a gifted artist. Sue Canterbury, curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, will discuss Ida’s art and the tense relationship with her sister, Georgia.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments begin at 2 p.m.