Waco-area news briefs: After yearlong closure, History of West Museum reopens Friday

The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.

Westphalia fish, shrimp fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 is sponsoring a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320, Westphalia.

Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.

History of West Museum reopens

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will reopen Friday after a yearlong closure. The museum will host a Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker exhibit through May 1.

Hours of operation for spring are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge.

McLennan Opera performance

McLennan Opera will perform "The Old Maid and the Thief" at 7:30 p.m. March 25-27 and at 2:30 p.m. March 28 at the Ball Performing Art Center on the McLennan Community College campus, 1400 College Drive.

Seating is limited for all performances because of social distancing requirements, and masks are required.

For ticket information, email MCC Choirs conductor Bonnie Borshay Sneed at bsneed@mclennan.edu.

