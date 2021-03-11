Waco-area news briefs: After yearlong closure, History of West Museum reopens Friday

Volunteers wanted Saturday
Volunteers are wanted to help build three raised, concrete block garden beds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday near the Yellow House Project, 402 Tyler St.
The project also involves re-establishing overgrown flower beds and general yard maintenance.
For more information, email Doreen@wacoartsfest.org.
Please wear masks and bring gardening gloves. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The Yellow House Project will provide a safe learning environment to learn baking skills and herb and vegetable cultivation for adults on the autism spectrum.
Rain Water Harvesting Class
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.
Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a how-to guide provided by Keep Waco Beautiful and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.
St. Joseph's Lenten Fish Fry
St. Joseph's of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
Westphalia fish, shrimp fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 is sponsoring a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320, Westphalia.
Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.
History of West Museum reopens
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will reopen Friday after a yearlong closure. The museum will host a Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker exhibit through May 1.
Hours of operation for spring are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge.
McLennan Opera performance
McLennan Opera will perform "The Old Maid and the Thief" at 7:30 p.m. March 25-27 and at 2:30 p.m. March 28 at the Ball Performing Art Center on the McLennan Community College campus, 1400 College Drive.
Seating is limited for all performances because of social distancing requirements, and masks are required.
For ticket information, email MCC Choirs conductor Bonnie Borshay Sneed at bsneed@mclennan.edu.
