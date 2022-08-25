Waco-area news briefs: 'Age of Mammals' art contest entries due Sept. 16 at mammoth site

Greater Zion food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Citizens Fire Academy

The Waco Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy will run Sept. 15 through Oct. 5. Registration deadline is Sept. 1.

Classes will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Waco Fire Department’s training facility, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The Citizens Fire Academy is for McLennan County residents 18 or older who are interested in learning more about how the Waco Fire Department is organized and conducts its operations.

The academy is limited to 25 participants, and those selected must complete a waiver of liability and release form before attending the first class. Background checks will be conducted on all applicants. For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

'Age of Mammals' art contest

The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, is holding an art contest in conjunction with the National Park Service using the theme "The Age of Mammals."

Entries are due at the monument site by Sept. 16. Winners will compete in the national contest.

The contest celebrates the 13th annual National Fossil Day, which is Oct. 12, during Earth Science Week.

For details about the art contest, call Kim at Waco Mammoth National Monument at 254-299-2663.