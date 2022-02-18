 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: AgriLife Extension planning Type 2 diabetes class
Waco-area news briefs: AgriLife Extension planning Type 2 diabetes class

Free tax help available

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.

Financial literacy class

Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.

The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.

AARP tax help

AARP is providing free income tax preparation at three locations through April 14: NeighborWorks Waco, 912 Franklin Ave., Wednesday and Thursday; Ascension Providence Medical Center, 6901 Medical Parkway, Monday and Wednesday; and First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 First St., Monday and Wednesday.

Hours at all locations are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are mandatory. For more information, call 254-723-1602.

Diabetes class forming

Wisdom, Power & Control, a four-week program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The classes are free. For more information or register, call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County at 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

