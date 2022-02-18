Waco-area news briefs: AgriLife Extension planning Type 2 diabetes class

Free tax help available
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.
Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.
Financial literacy class
Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14.
To register, go to eventbrite.com.
AARP tax help
AARP is providing free income tax preparation at three locations through April 14: NeighborWorks Waco, 912 Franklin Ave., Wednesday and Thursday; Ascension Providence Medical Center, 6901 Medical Parkway, Monday and Wednesday; and First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 First St., Monday and Wednesday.
Hours at all locations are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are mandatory. For more information, call 254-723-1602.
Diabetes class forming
Wisdom, Power & Control, a four-week program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
The classes are free. For more information or register, call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County at 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
