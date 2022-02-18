Waco-area news briefs: AgriLife Extension planning Type 2 diabetes class

Free tax help available

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College, in Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.

Financial literacy class

Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.

The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.

