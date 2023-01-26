Waco-area news briefs: Agrilife Extension to host healthy baking class

Alzheimer’s education

A free education program on effective strategies for caregivers dealing with early-stage Alzheimer’s will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Living Providence Village, 300 W. Highway 6 in Waco.

Natalee Oliver, professor of long-term care administration at McLennan Community College, will lead the program. She will discuss signs, symptoms and treatment of Alzheimer’s and strategies for developing skills for people starting to provide care during early stages of the disease. A second program on early-stages Alzheimer’s will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the same location.

The free education program is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or 254-761-8048.

Free tax preparation

AARP Tax-Aide Waco will have free tax preparation workshops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Feb. 1. AARP membership is not required.

For information on sites or to schedule an appointment, call 211‬ or email atawaco24@gmail.com.

Dog training classes

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Spring break coding class

Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, is hosting a spring break coding class for ages 8-15, beginning Monday, March 6.

Participants will create and play alongside friends in this intermediate coding class. They must bring their own laptops.

The class meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Cost is $100 for YMCA members and $150 for non-members.

Registration ends February 28.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

Free healthy baking class

Healthy Baking with Texas A&M Agrilife takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

This class is free and open to the public.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will be demonstrating how to modify recipes for good health by reducing saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Participants will also learn how to modify recipes for common intolerances or allergies.