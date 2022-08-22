Waco-area news briefs: AgriLife planning Mediterranean Diet cooking class

'Kiss the Ground' screening

The Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Kiss the Ground," Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film explains the importance of regenerative agriculture in addressing the climate crisis. The free event is open to all, and vegan refreshments will be served.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Mediterranean Diet class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will host a Mediterranean Diet cooking class from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The Mediterranean Diet is a way of eating and preparing foods in the United States that is based on the eating traditions from Italy, Greece, and other countries that border the Mediterranean Sea.

Cost is $39.

To register, call 254-299-8888.

Dog training classes

Dog training classes from Cen-Tex Kennel Club begin Sept. 1. Call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157 for more information. Bring proof of current vaccinations. The classes teach manners and control for daily living.

Lifelong Learning program

Baylor Lifelong Learning is hosting its fall kickoff event at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 West Waco Drive, Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The program is "People Get Ready! How Baylor and Waco Became Home to the World's Largest Collection of Black Sacred Music ... and Why It Matters," featuring Baylor Professor Bob Darden.

For more information, call 254-710-1110 for more information.