Instant Pot cooking

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service of McLennan County will conducting an Instant Pot cooking class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Agrilife instructor Colleen Foleen will lead the session with lessons for putting an electric pressure cooker to good use.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. Monday. Cost is $39.

To register, call 254-299-8888.

Holocaust Remembrance

Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will mark Holocaust Remembrance Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mabee Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center at Baylor University.

The event will feature survivor stories of Linda and Morris I. Penn and Riva Kremer. Hy Penn will weave a tale of survival and hope in the Holocaust journey of his parents, Linda and Morris I. Penn, and maternal grandmother, Riva Kremer, from eastern Europe to Houston. Linda and her mother, Riva, survived nine camps including Treblinka, Majdanek, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Bergen-Belsen and Theresienstadt. Morris was hidden by Christian farmers near his home of Vilkaviskis, Lithuania.

Hy Penn is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio. He is a recently retired pediatrician. He was a docent at Holocaust Museum Houston for over 13 years. He is the past president of Temple Beth Torah in Humble.

'Waco Rising' discussion

Fabaled Bookshop, 215 S. Fourth St., will host a book discussion with Baylor University professor Bob Darden and Kevin Cook, author of the book "Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America's Modern Militias," from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Rotary to host West mayor

West Mayor Tommy Muska will speak about the 10th anniversary of the West fertilizer explosion during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is free but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Melody Fitzgerald, a Master Gardener and garden columnist for Waco Today magazine, will speak on several topics and answer questions about garden and plant problems.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Dean Highland meeting

The Dean Highland Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dean Highland Elementary School, 3300 Maple Ave.

Waco area Aggie Muster

The Greater Waco A&M Aggie Muster will start with registration at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the event at 6 p.m. Friday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $25. RSVP by Monday to Korijmiller3@gmail.com.

MCC registration rally

McLennan Community College will host a registration rally for summer and fall classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside the Student Services Center.

The free daily event will include activities, giveaways, free food, and help for new and current students registering for the Summer Minimester, Summer I, Summer II, and fall semesters.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Storytimes on money

Waco libraries will be celebrating National Money Smart Week with themed storytimes for children ages 3-6 starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and one more Friday evening.

Monday — All About Numbers, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesday — Funny Money, South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Wednesday — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Thursday — Goin’ Shoppin’ Toddler Time, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

‘Porch Tales’ April 22

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have a “Porch Tales” event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 2301 Colcord Ave.

The free event will feature an open mic for storytellers, food and fun for all ages.

For more information, email vivian.rutherford@thestorylady.org.