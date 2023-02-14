Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.

A virtual tour of The Rose Geek’s garden will be the topic of the program as well as recommendations of some new roses. The meeting and membership into the Rose Society are free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

'42' domino tournament

The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council "42" Domino Tournament will be led Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia. Registration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by play. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds. Cost is $5 per player.

For more information, call 254-721-4443 or 254-985-2510.

Teacher certification

McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program will host an information session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, in Room 139 of the Michaelis Academic Center. The event is free and open to students and the public.

The Alternative Teacher Certification program, accredited by the Texas Education Agency, is for individuals with a bachelor’s degree or in the last semester in a bachelor’s degree program who would like to become certified teachers. Upon successful completion of the program and state-mandated exams, graduates are certified to teach in Texas schools. Classes will start in June, and participants can start teaching in August.

For more information, contact Kimberly Saffold at 254-299-8061 or ksaffold@mclennan.edu.

COVID-19 vaccine lecture

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and university professor of biology at Baylor University, and Dr. Maria Bottazzi, associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and distinguished professor of biology at Baylor University, will speak on "Behind the Scenes for the Development of a COVID-19 Vaccine suitable for Global Access" at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room B-110 of the Baylor Sciences Building.

Their lecture is free and open to the public.