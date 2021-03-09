Waco-area news briefs: Altrusa of Waco offering goodie bags for cancer patients

Volunteers needed Saturday

Volunteers are wanted to help build three raised, concrete block garden beds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday near the Yellow House Project, 402 Tyler St.

The project also involves re-establishing overgrown flower beds and general yard maintenance.

For more information, email Doreen@wacoartsfest.org.

Please wear masks and bring gardening gloves. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

The Yellow House Project will provide a safe learning environment to learn baking skills and herb and vegetable cultivation for adults on the autism spectrum.

Rain Water Harvesting class

Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.

Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a how-to guide provided by Keep Waco Beautiful and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.

Parents’ Night Out Friday