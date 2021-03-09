Waco-area news briefs: Altrusa of Waco offering goodie bags for cancer patients

Volunteers needed Saturday
Volunteers are wanted to help build three raised, concrete block garden beds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday near the Yellow House Project, 402 Tyler St.
The project also involves re-establishing overgrown flower beds and general yard maintenance.
For more information, email Doreen@wacoartsfest.org.
Please wear masks and bring gardening gloves. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The Yellow House Project will provide a safe learning environment to learn baking skills and herb and vegetable cultivation for adults on the autism spectrum.
Rain Water Harvesting class
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring Rain Water Harvesting Class with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave.
Each session will be limited to 25 people. Participants will receive a how-to guide provided by Keep Waco Beautiful and a constructed rain barrel with additional materials. Tickets cost $50.
Parents’ Night Out Friday
Registration is underway for Parents’ Night Out, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The event is intended to give parents a night off while their children enjoy “a safe, fun evening of pizza and skating at Skate Waco.”
Children can be dropped off at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $10 per child, which includes pizza and drink. The event is open to children ages 5-13. To register, call 750-8684.
NE Riverside neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association general meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited. For details, call 652-9056.
History of West Museum reopening
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will reopen Friday after a yearlong closure.
Hours of operation for spring will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge.
Goodie bag for cancer patients
For people undergoing treatment for any type of cancer, Altrusa of Waco has a Cancer Escape bag of goodies ready to be delivered to a cancer warrior.
There is a limited supply. For more information, email wacoaltrusa@gmail.com, or call or text 722-4280.
