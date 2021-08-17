Waco-area news briefs: Alzheimer’s Walk pep rally Thursday at Walk-On's

Nelson exhibit opens Thursday
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will feature the new exhibit "A Tribute to Bobbie and Willie Nelson" through Oct. 2.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission.
Alzheimer's Walk pep rally
The Alzheimer’s Association will kick off the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s with a pep rally from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the patio at Walk-On’s, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.
The walk will be Oct. 2 at Brazos Park East.
For more information, contact Brenda Shuttlesworth at 254-232-4446 or bshuttlesworth@alz.org.
Compassionate Friends meeting
The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.
No registration is requited. The group is for people who have lost a child.
For more information, call 979-219-6365.
Hewitt clinic to host blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 1001 Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information, call Angela Hykel at 254-202-7844.
Vaccination clinic sites listed
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. Clinic times include:
- Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive
- Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Summer of Downtown concert series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.