Waco-area news briefs: Alzheimer’s Walk pep rally Thursday at Walk-On's

Nelson exhibit opens Thursday

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will feature the new exhibit "A Tribute to Bobbie and Willie Nelson" through Oct. 2.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission.

Alzheimer's Walk pep rally

The Alzheimer’s Association will kick off the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s with a pep rally from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the patio at Walk-On’s, 5601 Crosslake Parkway.

The walk will be Oct. 2 at Brazos Park East.

For more information, contact Brenda Shuttlesworth at 254-232-4446 or bshuttlesworth@alz.org.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.

No registration is requited. The group is for people who have lost a child.

For more information, call 979-219-6365.

Hewitt clinic to host blood drive