Waco-area news briefs: Alzheimer's Association meeting on understanding dementia

COVID-19 press conference
The city of Waco will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to give updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs; Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center; and Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer at Ascension Providence Medical Center.
The conference can be viewed at www.wccc.tv.
Mayborn Director's Forum
The Mayborn Museum's seventh annual Director's Forum will be Thursday and Friday, in a virtual format.
The forum features a multi-event program delving into forensic science with experts exploring techniques and methods used to solve crimes. It is recommended for ages 18 and older.
A forensic linguistics program is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and features speaker James R. Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, criminal profiler, forensic linguist and member of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. Fitzgerald will describe how the science of forensic linguistics solves crimes and how he used it to take down the notorious Unabomber.
A forensic investigation panel discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday features experts discussing applying various sciences to help solve crimes.
Fitzgerald will be joined by James Huggins, a retired Texas Rangers sergeant; Suzanne Baldon, a forensic artist; and Norm Townsend, a retired FBI agent.
For registration information, visit maybornmuseum.com.
Dementia understanding class
The Alzheimer's Association and the Living Springs Village memory care facility will host a Zoom web conference, "Don't Wait Till A Crisis Occurs — Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia," at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, part of a series of conferences.
To register, go to alz.org/crf. For more information, call 800-272-3900, Martina Reyna at 987-0241 or the Waco Alzheimer's office at 232-4449.
Food certification class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. The cost is $125.
Enrollment deadline is Friday. Foe more information, call 757-5180.
