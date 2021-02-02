Waco-area news briefs: Alzheimer's Association meeting on understanding dementia

COVID-19 press conference

The city of Waco will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to give updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs; Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center; and Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer at Ascension Providence Medical Center.

The conference can be viewed at www.wccc.tv.

Mayborn Director's Forum

The Mayborn Museum's seventh annual Director's Forum will be Thursday and Friday, in a virtual format.

The forum features a multi-event program delving into forensic science with experts exploring techniques and methods used to solve crimes. It is recommended for ages 18 and older.

A forensic linguistics program is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and features speaker James R. Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, criminal profiler, forensic linguist and member of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. Fitzgerald will describe how the science of forensic linguistics solves crimes and how he used it to take down the notorious Unabomber.