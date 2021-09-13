Waco-area news briefs: Alzheimer's caregiver education program begins

Medicare enrollment class

Medicare Education 101, a free instructional course for anyone interested in the federal program, will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed to answer questions about Medicare for people approaching the eligibility age of 65.

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. J. Dickey will speak on battlefield communications at 7.

For more information, call 717-1186.

Hewitt library blood drive

Hewitt Public Library is hosting a blood drive from -6 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Patriot Court in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Traci Villa at 666-2442.

Alzheimer's caregiver education

Natalee Oliver, a trained community educator, will lead a three-part education program for care partners and families of persons living with middle-stage Alzheimer’s beginning Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.