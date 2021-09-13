Waco-area news briefs: Alzheimer's caregiver education program begins

Medicare enrollment class
Medicare Education 101, a free instructional course for anyone interested in the federal program, will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed to answer questions about Medicare for people approaching the eligibility age of 65.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. J. Dickey will speak on battlefield communications at 7.
For more information, call 717-1186.
Hewitt library blood drive
Hewitt Public Library is hosting a blood drive from -6 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Patriot Court in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Traci Villa at 666-2442.
Alzheimer's caregiver education
Natalee Oliver, a trained community educator, will lead a three-part education program for care partners and families of persons living with middle-stage Alzheimer’s beginning Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
The first session takes place at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road. Additional sessions will be at the same time and location on Sept. 28 and Oct.12. The program is offered in partnership with Cedar Crest Behavioral Hospital.
To register, call 800-272-3900.
Lunch with the Masters
McLennan Councy Master Gardeners’ Lunch with the Masters series will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
“Wildflowers of Central Texas” will be presented by Lori Lutz and Barbara Vance.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees may bring their own lunch.
