Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “Get on the Air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. Field Day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.

Sidewalk chalk contest

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are accepting submissions through Monday for their Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Challenge. Selected obstacle courses will be painted on a sidewalk in one of three local parks for all to enjoy.

To participate, draw an obstacle course with chalk on a sidewalk, or marker or crayons on paper or poster board. Create a starting point and ending point and add activities such as jump, spin, clap, hop, or hop on one foot in between. Creativity and imagination are encouraged.

To enter, submit a photo or photos of the course at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNGS57K. Submissions can be made as a student, a class, a grade level, or as a community member.

Ranger BBQ Cookoff

As part of the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers, a Texas Ranger BBQ Cookoff will be held Thursday and Friday at the Extraco Events Center on Bosque Boulevard. Up to 150 entrants from across the state will compete. The event is free for the general public to attend.

For registration information, go to texasranger2023.org/bbq/.

Salvation Army help

The Salvation Army is seeking summer volunteers through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Dean Highland gathering

The Dean Highland Neighborhood Association will hold its third annual Neighborhood Gathering from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Waco Police Department headquarters, 3115 Pine Ave.

Community members are invited to enjoy free coffee and doughnuts.

For more information, call 254-717-7331.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Pull-tab donations

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. It will take place on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street behind Target and West Waco Library.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association’s Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county every year.

Membership forms will be available for new and current members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Mediterranean cooking

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service of McLennan County will conduct a Mediterranean diet cooking class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 15 at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The class will focus on a way of eating and preparing food based on the eating traditions from Italy, Greece and other countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, with a concentration on plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices.

Cost of the class is $39. To register, call 254-299-8888.