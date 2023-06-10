Church in the community

Church Under the Bridge will gather at 8:15 a.m. Sunday under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth Street. Members will depart to six work project sites to serve lower income families and the community. There will not be a regular Sunday worship service this week, but there will be a lunch gathering at Dewey Park, 925 N. Ninth St.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Cooling center to open

Due to the impending high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

Self-Care Conference

A conference to help caregivers care for themselves will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Venue at First Woodway, 110 Richie Road.

Lunch will be provided by Heartis Senior Living and Visiting Angels.

For more information, call 254-232-4449 or 800-272-3900.

HOT Pond Tour

The annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held June 24-25 with free, self-guided tours show off some of Central Texas' finest home water gardening projects.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with an optional evening viewing for select tour sites.

Some members specialize in water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers.

Tour organizers will also again be accepting donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. $25 gift cards will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled “What I discovered on the pond tour."

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.

Juneteenth parade set

Waco’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Cost for a parade entry is $20 for Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, email info@centexchamber.com or call 254-235-3204.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Waco Homespun Quilters' Guild will meet Monday at the New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. The meeting room is on the back side of the church. Participants can bring their own food and drink for meet and eat at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30. This month’s presentation will be with Peggy Litton discussing how to prepare a finished pieced top and backing for a long-arm quilter to finish into a quilt. Newcomers and experienced quilters are always welcome.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed June 19 for the Juneteenth Holiday. The college will reopen June 20.

For more information, call 254-299-8622.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. June 24 to 2 p.m. June 25 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “get on the air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. The field day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and learn how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.