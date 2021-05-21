Waco-area news briefs: American Heritage Girls shower to benefit Care Net

Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost by Dr. Jared Ranly.
For information, call 512-927-6581.
Shower to benefit CareNet
American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 Waco Dr., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially sizes 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need. Clients who attend appointments and classes earn points to shop in the CareNet Store. Gifts may be dropped off at any time.
For more information, call 254-722-1330.
Free vision screenings Saturday
More than 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention at the Waco Convention Center.
Free digital vision screenings for children and diabetes screenings will be available from 2-5 p.m. Saturday in the Chisholm Hall ballroom. An optometrist will be onsite to provide a follow-up eye exam should the screening indicate the need for follow-up care. No appointment is necessary.
Church in the City Day
Church Under the Bridge’s annual Church in the City Day is Sunday from 9:45 a.m. to noon.
People with special needs, including mowing, tree trimming, small repairs, litter pickup, gardening, etc. can contact the church office at 254-235-7818 to request help at their home. There will also be activities for children in various housing complexes.
Medicare class on Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging hosts a free Medicare education class Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council on Government office, 1514 S. New Road.
This is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.
