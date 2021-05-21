Waco-area news briefs: American Heritage Girls shower to benefit Care Net

Westphalia vet clinic

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.

Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost by Dr. Jared Ranly.

For information, call 512-927-6581.

Shower to benefit CareNet

American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 Waco Dr., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially sizes 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need. Clients who attend appointments and classes earn points to shop in the CareNet Store. Gifts may be dropped off at any time.

For more information, call 254-722-1330.

Free vision screenings Saturday

More than 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention at the Waco Convention Center.