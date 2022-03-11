Waco-area news briefs: Animal shelter waiving adoptions fees Saturday

Shelter waiving adoption fees

Adoption fees are being waived on all dog adoptions through 5 p.m. Saturday at the animal shelter in Waco, 2032 Circle Road.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 254-754-1454.

Waco Aglow at courthouse

Waco Aglow will meet to pray at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave. For more information, call 254-495-7872.

Dr Pepper convention

The 37th annual Dr Pepper Collectors Convention & Swap Meet will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive. The event is free to the public.

Art Guild to host Dallas artist

Art Guild of Central Texas will have a live demonstration by Dallas artist James Gilbreath from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $10 for non-members, free for members.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Saint Jerome blood drive

Saint Jerome Catholic Church will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Mother Teresa Center, 9820 Chapel Road, on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call BJ Todaro at 254-855-4400.

Workshop focus on county records

Central Texas Genealogical Society and the West Waco Library will have a workshop on how to find and use county records, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the meeting room at the library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Speakers include Kelvin Meyers, Texas Institute of Genealogical Research; Kerry McGuire, McLennan County Archives; and Bill Buckner, Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center. For more information, call 254-750-5945.

