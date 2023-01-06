Waco-area news briefs: Annual Peace March downtown set for MLK Day

Singing Seniors registration

The Baylor Singing Seniors will have its first 2023 rehearsal and registration Monday at Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Registration will start at 9 a.m., and rehearsal fill follow at at 9:30. The semester registration fee is $75.

For more information, call director Phillip Sitton at 210-887-5370.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive, and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Bridge closing Monday

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to start a bridge replacement project Monday on Bosque County Road 4240 south of Clifton. Crews will replace the bridge at Gary Creek.

During construction, traffic will be directed to use Farm-to-Market Road 2602 and Farm-to-Market Road 219. Completion of the bridge replacement is scheduled for this summer, weather permitting.

The bridge replacement project is being undertaken by Hodges and Son Construction Co. for about $800,000.

Art Guild demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a portrait demonstration by Gene Dillard from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Dillard will paint a portrait of an event attendee. The event is free to members and first-time visitors, $10 for the general public.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Food manager course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department will offer a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Attendance on both dates is required to take the exam. Cost for the course is $125.

The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.

For more information, call Ashley Cox or Colleen Foleen at 254-757-5180. Registration deadline is Wednesday.