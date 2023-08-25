Apple Tree Bazaar

Vendor applications are open for the Nov. 11 Apple Tree Bazaar at the Waco Convention Center.

Benefiting Meals on Wheels, this craft fair which has been running for more than 40 years features handcrafted works of local and regional artisans age 50 and older.

To apply, go to mowwaco.org/apple-tree-bazaar/.

Historic Waco Films Showcase

Historic Waco, the McLennan County Historical Commission and Baylor University’s Texas Collection will present screenings of historical documentaries involving Waco starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The Historic Waco Films Showcase will offer a first-of-its-kind look at newly digitized films from Waco’s past, including silent movie footage, Baylor athletics film thought lost to time, and a documentary on the urban renewal program. The event is free and open to the public.

A panel of presenters will discuss films and found footage. The event will include never-before publicly screened movies, archival footage and a specially restored 1910s silent film, “The Passersby,” re-edited to represent its original storyline for the first time in more than 100 years.

Other film topics include:

1971 urban renewal documentary “Waco: A Changing City”

The 1953 Waco tornado

1973 film “Baylor University—A Life Experience”

1968 Baylor basketball footage.

‘Big Hat Brunch’

Esther’s Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a “Big Hat Brunch” at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.

Cranfills Gap reunion

The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold an all-school reunion for former students, faculty and staff of Cranfills Gap High School on Sept. 9, at the Cranfills Gap Independent School District cafeteria.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow at noon. The meal will include pulled-pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and desserts. A free-will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the Mrs. LaVerne Pendleton Memorial Scholarship fund. Attendees should bring pictures, annuals and memories to share.

Septemberfest will be taking place in town with a parade at 10 a.m. A car show, cookoff, and arts & crafts booths will be set up in Cranfills Gap City Park on Highway 22.

Call or text Laura at 254-253-1210 to RSVP by Saturday. Email may be sent to cglutefisk@gmailcom.

4-H organizing meeting

A come-and-go meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office, 4224 Cobbs Drive, will allow participants to learn about 4-H in McLennan County and how to get connected.

‘Art and Science of Rest’

As part of its health and wellness initiative, the Baylor University School of Music will present a talk by Broadway actor Hardy Weaver on “The Art and Science of Rest” at 4 p.m. Monday at Roxy Grove Hall in the Waco Hall complex.

The event is free and open to the public.

Waco Sunrise Rotary

Meghan Bias, new executive director of Art Center Waco, will speak during a Waco Sunrise Rotary Club meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The meeting is open to existing and prospective members. A free light breakfast will be served.

For more information, call 254-715-1868.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.