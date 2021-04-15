Waco-area news briefs: Applications for free home repairs due May 1

Food distribution April 22
The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.
Wetlands tours
Cameron Park Zoo staff will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. each Friday this month.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Historic Waco Foundation’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave. The meeting will include a tour of the garden planted by the Rose Society and discussion of future plantings. A tour of a member’s garden will follow. Membership is free and everyone is invited.
Free home repairs available
Grassroots Waco is sponsoring two groups of volunteers who provide home repairs to income-qualified homeowners in the Waco area.
The service weeks are June 7-10 and June 21-25. Repairs are to the outside of homes.
To qualify for repairs homeowners must complete an application by May 1 and demonstrate a need for repairs.
For more information, call 254-235-7358.
Attic Treasures annual sale
Historic Waco Foundation's annual Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 2 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Proceeds benefit Historic Waco's homes. For more information, call 254-753-5166 or 254-644-6910.
Tarleton DEA drug take-back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other sharp medical-related items will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 254-299-8322.
