Waco-area news briefs: Applications for free home repairs due May 1

Food distribution April 22

The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Wetlands tours

Cameron Park Zoo staff will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. each Friday this month.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Historic Waco Foundation’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave. The meeting will include a tour of the garden planted by the Rose Society and discussion of future plantings. A tour of a member’s garden will follow. Membership is free and everyone is invited.

Free home repairs available