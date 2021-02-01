Waco-area news briefs: Area hazardous waste collection set for March 20

Hazardous waste collection March 20
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway is March 20, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items which will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver's license are required to dispose of items.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group will meet in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Meetings will be from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. through April 27.
This group will meet in person, with social distancing and masks required.
The cost of the event is $15, which pays for a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks will be provided each week.
To register, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Caritas of Waco seeks volunteers
Caritas of Waco is seeking volunteers to help fill shopping carts with food for its drive-through pantry service at 300 S. 15th St.
The food service operates Monday through Friday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Volunteers would need to wear closed-toe shoes and a mask the entire time they volunteer.
Call 753-4593, ext. 203, or email Andrew Bryngelson at abryngelson@caritas-waco.org to volunteer.
B-E annual chili supper
Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department's annual chili dinner is Feb. 13, beginning at 11 a.m., at 143 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.
The $10 all-you-can-eat dinner comes with drink and dessert.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, orders will be to-go only. Contact Butch Shollenberger at Msholl09@sbcglobal.net for more information or call 315-1159.
Caladium sale under way
Waco Federation of Women's Clubs annual caladium sale is under way.
Caladium colors are red, white and pink bulbs, which cost $1 each.
For more information contact Barbara Lloyd at 836-4681 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.
