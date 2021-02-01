Waco-area news briefs: Area hazardous waste collection set for March 20

Hazardous waste collection March 20

Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway is March 20, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.

Items which will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.

A city water bill and driver's license are required to dispose of items.

For more information, call 299-2612.

Peace Lutheran GriefShare

Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group will meet in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Meetings will be from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. through April 27.

This group will meet in person, with social distancing and masks required.

The cost of the event is $15, which pays for a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks will be provided each week.