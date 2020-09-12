Waco-area news briefs: Atmos plans flaring of gas pipeline

Free drive-through COVID testing available
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The tests are free, but registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Atmos plans flaring of gas pipeline
Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled flaring of natural gas Sunday through Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at 2901 Marlin Highway. This process, which will result in a large, controlled flame and moderate noise, allows the company to work on a section of natural gas pipeline in the area as part of routine maintenance operations.
Flaring is a standard industry practice used to safely remove natural gas from a limited section of pipeline. In order to reduce any impact on the environment, flaring equipment injects the right amount of oxygen to cause elimination of methane. Atmos employees will be on-site to monitor the operation.
The city of Waco and local emergency personnel have been advised of the flaring.
Styrofoam recycling event Sunday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru styrofoam Recycling event Sunday from 1-5 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drives.
Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Acceptable items include styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces. Peanuts can not be accepted. Please clean the styrofoam and place small pieces in a bag.
The service is free. Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.
Teddy Bear Picnic at East Terrace
Historic Waco Foundation presents a Family Funday event, Teddy Bear Picnic, from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
This event will take place outside on the grounds of East Terrace, and pre-registration is required to allow for proper social distancing measures to be taken. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at the event.
Call 753-5166 for more information.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.