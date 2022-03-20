Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures fundraiser accepting donations

'Together by the Brazos'

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting the Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St.

The event will feature signature cocktails, cash bar, charcuterie board, four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction and live music by Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee.

Tickets cost $100 per person.

Proceeds be split, with 70% going to Talitha Koum and 30% going to the Lake Brazos Rotary Club Foundation, which supports local causes using matching funds from Rotary International.

For more information, including about sponsorship opportunities, email Michelle_Holland@baylor.edu.

Hazardous waste disposal day

The city of Waco will have a household hazardous waste disposal day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

This service is for all residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway. Residents are encouraged to preregister at forms.office.com/g/NpFLHmT8TA and to be prepared to wait in line.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

Attic Treasures donations

Historic Waco Foundation's Attic Treasures fundraiser is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 23 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.

No adult clothing or shoes are accepted.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have an anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Base at Extraco Events Center.

Reservations may be made at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/526815.

For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.