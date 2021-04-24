Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures preview party Thursday

Medicare session set for Tuesday
A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs
The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, behind the West Waco Library and Target.
Membership forms will be available for current and new members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Texas Retirement System.
Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of WMRTA to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
New Trib address
Starting Monday, the Waco Tribune-Herald’s new address will be 215 S. Second St., Suite 301.
The new office is on the third floor of River Square Center.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required for visitors.
Attic Treasure preview party
A special preview of the items available at this year's Attic Treasures sale will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 4328 W. Waco Drive, between Mardel's and AT&T.
Vintage, new and gently used items and a huge selection of furniture, housewares, decor, art, seasonal, collectible dolls and more are available.
Waco Ale Co. is providing food and drinks.
For ticket information, call 254-753-5166.
The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
‘Merry Wives’ opens Thursday
McLennan Theatre will perform “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Bosque River Stage at McLennan Community College.
Cost is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students.
For tickets, contact the McLennan Box Office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.