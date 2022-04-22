Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures preview Thursday, sale to follow

Attic Treasures will have a preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 4328 W. Waco Drive. The event will be catered by Waco Ale Co. Tickets are $50, and reservations are required.

The Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 and April 30, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 1. at the same location.

Proceeds will go to the Historic Waco Foundation.

For more information, call 753-5166 or go to historicwaco.org.

Car show, cookout

Heartis Waco, 5317 Speegleville Road, will have a car show and cookout fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Morticians band will perform. The car show will feature the Heart of Texas Old Car Club, and all cars are welcome to join. To reserve a car spot, call 254-848-9090.

The car show is free, and the cookout is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Waco ISD art show

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host an opening reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Waco ISD Art Show: K-12 Best of 2021-2022.

The exhibit will run for one week. For more information, call 254-752-4371.

Zoo scavenger hunt

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will have a Party for the Planet Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Sales for the scavenger hunt end at 2 p.m., but teams can hunt for clues until the zoo closes.

Party for the Planet involves learning about animals and the planet. It costs $20 per team to play, which includes the hunt and one stuffed animal. Admission is not included. A bar with adult beverages is also available.

All proceeds will go toward the zoo’s new Education Building.

