Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures sale runs through Sunday

The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a Ziploc bag. For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Von O'Rama car show

The Von O’Rama Car Show is Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.

Come out and enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.

Car show registration is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.

Call Daniel Stewart at 498-2020 for more information.

Antique Tractor Club Plow Day

Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club is hosting Plow Day 2021 Saturday at EDGE&TA Ranch, 3450 Southwinds Drive, Lorena.

Activities begin at 9 a.m. and the public is invited to enjoy watching the variety of antique tractors and implements in action.

Burgers and drinks will be provided. Tents and tables will be set up, but bring your own chairs.

RSVP to Clint Baker at 749-5902 or email cbaker252@cs.com.

A skid steer will be available to unload plows, and the unloading area will be available for tractors and other implements.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.