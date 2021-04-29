Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures sale runs through Sunday

Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call (254) 722-7429.
Attic Treasures sale
Attic Treasures runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 4328 W. Waco Drive, between Mardel and AT&T.
Call (254) 753-5166 for more information.
Gem and mineral show
A gem and mineral show is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at Richland Mall, in the space formerly occupied by Bealls.
Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for kids. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 20 vendors from across the state will be exhibiting with gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry for sale.
Jigsaw puzzle exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange organization will host a jigsaw puzzle swap meet on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., at Butterfly Garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Way.
The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a Ziploc bag. For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Von O'Rama car show
The Von O’Rama Car Show is Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Come out and enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Call Daniel Stewart at 498-2020 for more information.
Antique Tractor Club Plow Day
Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club is hosting Plow Day 2021 Saturday at EDGE&TA Ranch, 3450 Southwinds Drive, Lorena.
Activities begin at 9 a.m. and the public is invited to enjoy watching the variety of antique tractors and implements in action.
Burgers and drinks will be provided. Tents and tables will be set up, but bring your own chairs.
RSVP to Clint Baker at 749-5902 or email cbaker252@cs.com.
A skid steer will be available to unload plows, and the unloading area will be available for tractors and other implements.
