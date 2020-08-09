Waco-area news briefs: August 10, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McLennan Community College’s Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive.
No advanced registration is required for the walk-up testing.
Mud Fest
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 for McLennan County Mud Fest at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Shows will start at 7.
The event will feature mud dragsters and mega trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those younger than 4.
GriefShare session
Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare on from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
Meetings will continue through Nov. 3.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of a workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.
The Fellowship Hall is large and will allow for social distancing. Please wear a mask.
To pre-register or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will remove the material from trunks and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. The foam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Confederate veteransThe Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A meal will start at 6, and a speaker will present at 7.
For more information, call 717-1186.
