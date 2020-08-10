Waco-area news briefs: August 11, 2020

American Heritage Girls hosts its fall kickoff Aug. 16, from 6-7 p.m., at Victorious Life Church, 438 Arrowhead Point.
American Heritage Girls is a Christian scouting group for ages 5 to 18. The event features outdoor games and activities to kick off the new school year.
Attendees will find out about how to join the troop and what they do.
Masks are required. Call 722-1330 for more information.
Free COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McLennan Community College’s Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive.
No advanced registration is required for the walk-up testing.
Deer permit drawing
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 deer permit drawing for hunting at Lake Waco will not be held publicly.
Applications can be submitted by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708, or by email to michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil.
All applications and liability waivers must be filled out and received by the Waco Lake Project Office by August 15 to be eligible for the drawing.
Waco Lake staff will assign hunting weeks and locations using a random draw process. Permit holders will receive permits by mail. No substitutions may be made for the persons listed on the applications or on the hunt permits.
If you have any questions, call the Waco Lake Project office at 756-5359.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will remove the material from trunks and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. The foam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
