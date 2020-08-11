Waco-area news briefs: August 12, 2020

TXU Energy and Caritas of Waco will distribute fans to people in need from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, during Caritas’ regular drive-thru food service at 300 S. 15th St., which offers canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Participants in the contactless event must remain in their cars and should empty their trunks before pulling into line. Volunteers and Caritas staff will wear protective equipment while loading the fans and the food.
The first 100 families are guaranteed a fan and more fans will be distributed at future drive-thru food events.
COVID-19 press conference
The city of Waco’s weekly virtual COVID-19 press conference will start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It will be available live on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 810 and online at www.wccc.tv. A full Spanish translated version will air at about 4:30 p.m.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Ben Wilson of the Waco Family Health Center, as well as Dr. Jim Morrison, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Dr. Richard Haskett with Ascension Providence Medical Center.
Free COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The Highlands gym at McLennan Community College, 1710 Powell Drive.
It is a walk-up event, and no preregistration is required.
Virtual Kickoff Luncheon
The annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon will be a virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
It will feature a conversation between John Morris, Baylor University assistant athletics director for broadcasting; new Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda; and Austin Thomas, Baylor senior associate athletics director.
Tickets are $20. For more information, call Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
McGregor movie
The McGregor Downtown Exchange Board will present a movie night with a screening of “Frozen 2” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.
Tickets are $5 each.
Each ticket includes one bag of popcorn, a bottle of water and coloring pages.
