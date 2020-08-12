Waco-area news briefs: August 13, 2020

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 deer permit drawing for hunting at Lake Waco will not be held publicly.
Applications can be submitted by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708, or by email to michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil.
A waiver of liability must also be completed for each hunter listed on the application. The forms can be found at www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/Recreation/Hunting.asp.
All applications and liability waivers must be filled out and received by the Waco Lake Project Office by Saturday to be eligible for the drawing.
Staff will assign hunting weeks and locations using a random draw process. Permit holders will receive permits by mail. No substitutions may be made for the people listed on the applications or on the hunt permits.
For more information, call the lake’s project office at 756-5359.
Fan distribution
TXU Energy and Caritas of Waco will distribute fans to people in need from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, during Caritas’ regular drive-thru food service at 300 S. 15th St., which offers canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Participants in the contactless event must remain in their cars and should empty their trunks before entering the line. Volunteers and Caritas staff will wear protective equipment while loading the fans and the food.
The first 100 families are guaranteed a fan and more fans will be distributed at future drive-thru food service events.
Free COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The Highlands gym at McLennan Community College, 1710 Powell Drive.
It is a walk-up event, and no preregistration is required.
McGregor movie
The McGregor Downtown Exchange Board will present a movie night with a screening of “Frozen 2” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.
Tickets are $5 each.
Each ticket includes one bag of popcorn, a bottle of water and coloring pages.
Virtual cooking class
Historic Waco Foundation will host a virtual cooking class from 11 a.m. to noon Monday featuring Nancy Grayson, owner of Lula Jane’s.
Participants will learn how to make bacon cheddar scones in their own kitchen. Cost of the class starts at $15, and preregistration is required.
For more information or to register online, visit www.historicwaco.org/virtual-classes/virtual-cooking-class-with-lula-janes-817.
