Waco-area news briefs: August 14, 2020

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold its seventh annual reusable shopping bag distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. Reusable bags will be handed out for free.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Deer permit deadline
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 deer permit drawing for hunting at Lake Waco will not be held publicly.
Applications can be submitted by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708, or by email to michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil.
A waiver of liability must also be completed for each hunter listed on the application. The forms can be found at www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/Recreation/Hunting.asp.
All applications and liability waivers must be filled out and received by the Waco Lake Project Office by Saturday to be eligible for the drawing.
For more information, call the lake’s project office at 756-5359.
Virtual cooking class
Historic Waco Foundation will host a virtual cooking class from 11 a.m. to noon Monday featuring Nancy Grayson, owner of Lula Jane’s.
Participants will learn how to make bacon cheddar scones in their own kitchen. Cost of the class starts at $15, and preregistration is required.
For more information or to register online, visit www.historicwaco.org/virtual-classes/virtual-cooking-class-with-lula-janes-817.
City council filing
The candidate filing deadline for the Nov. 3 District 4 Waco City Council election is 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
American Heritage
American Heritage Girls, a Christian scouting group for ages 5 to 18, will host a fall kickoff from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Victorious Life Church, 438 Arrowhead Point.
The event will feature outdoor games and activities to kick off the new school year.
Attendees will find out about how to join the troop and what they do.
Masks are required. For more information, call 722-1330.
