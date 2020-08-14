Waco-area news briefs: August 15, 2020

Conservation specialist Carol Clark will present a program on monarch butterflies during a virtual Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Clark is an amateur botanist, a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist, a Texas Master Naturalist and longtime member of the Native Plant Society of Texas. She and her husband own and operate Clark Haven, a wildlife preserve and custom wildflower seed business in Cooke County.
She will share her expertise on monarch butterflies, including life cycle and migration, common misconceptions, threats to monarch population, and the reasons Texas is critical for monarchs’ future. She will also cover steps Texans can take to help foster the monarch population, show how to create a Monarch Waystation at home and share tips for planting to attract monarchs and other pollinators.
To participate in the Zoom meeting, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqf-CrqTMsHdIm6_oFTMvusDC0r2xMGYOt.
Instructions will be emailed to each participant after registration.
Free shopping bags
Waco Friends of the Climate will hand out free reusable bags for its seventh annual reusable shopping bag distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Deer permit deadline
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 deer permit drawing for hunting at Lake Waco will not be held publicly.
Applications can be submitted by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708, or by email to michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil.
All applications and liability waivers must be filled out and received by the Waco Lake Project Office by Saturday to be eligible for the drawing.
For more information, call the lake’s project office at 756-5359.
American Heritage Girls
American Heritage Girls, a Christian scouting group for ages 5 to 18, will host a fall kickoff from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Victorious Life Church, 438 Arrowhead Point.
The event will feature outdoor games and activities to kick off the new school year.
Attendees will find out about how to join the troop and what they do.
Masks are required. For more information, call 722-1330.
