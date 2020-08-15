Waco-area news briefs: August 16, 2020

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District can provide certified copies of birth certificates, which may be needed for school enrollment, a driver’s license or to register to vote.
Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, an appointment is required to pick up a birth certificate in-person. Certified copies of birth certificates cost $23 each.
To make an appointment, call the vital statistics office at 750-5468. Because there is a high demand for birth certificates at this time, it may take up to a week to get an appointment.
Another option is to send in a request by email, fax or mail. The application forms are available at https://bit.ly/Birthcertificates. Fill out the application forms as directed and fax or mail them to the health district. Requests by fax or mail will be filled the day they are received. When faxing or mailing the application, please be sure to include a phone number. A cashier will call for credit card information and process payments.
The mailing address for the vital statistics office at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is 225 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76707. The fax number 750-5455, and the email contact is registrar@wacotx.gov.
American Heritage
American Heritage Girls hosts its fall kick-off Sunday, from 6-7 p.m., at Victorious Life Church, 438 Arrowhead Point.
American Heritage Girls is a Christian scouting group for ages 5 to 18.
Attendees will find out about how to join the troop and what they do.
Masks are required. Call 722-1330 for more information.
Cooking class
Historic Waco Foundation will host a virtual cooking class from 11 a.m. to noon Monday featuring Nancy Grayson, owner of Lula Jane’s.
Participants will learn how to make bacon cheddar scones in their own kitchen. Cost of the class starts at $15, and preregistration is required.
For more information or to register online, visit www.historicwaco.org/virtual-classes/virtual-cooking-class-with-lula-janes-817.
Diabetes program
A YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program will start Sept. 12, and virtual meetings will continue from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday.
This program is designed to help people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes lower their risk of developing the disease.
Registration is required. For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
