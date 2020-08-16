Waco-area news briefs: August 17, 2020

Historic Waco Foundation will host a virtual cooking class from 11 a.m. to noon Monday featuring Nancy Grayson, owner of Lula Jane’s.
Participants will learn how to make bacon cheddar scones in their own kitchen. Cost of the class starts at $15, and preregistration is required.
For more information or to register online, visit www.historicwaco.org/virtual-classes/virtual-cooking-class-with-lula-janes-817.
Water restrictions
The city of Hewitt has instituted mandatory Stage 1 watering restrictions because of a water shortage. Stage 1 restrictions will be in place through Oct. 4, unless removed by the city manager.
Water for municipal purposes for public health, safety and welfare and any computer-controlled irrigation systems that incorporate evapotranspiration data in setting irrigation run times are exempted.
Hewitt city crews will monitor for excessive watering, and notify offenders. Excessive watering occurs where run-off extends for a distance greater than 10 feet from the customer’s property or where there is washing or hosing down of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, parking surfaces or other paved surfaces. Criminal penalties do not apply during Stage 1 restrictions.
Due to heavy usage, the city is unable to maintain adequate storage levels in our ground storage facilities. This could reduce the amount of water that can be transmitted to city customers.
The city anticipates returning the area to full operational capacity within 60 days.
For more information call 296-5686 or email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.
Mud Fest
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 for McLennan County Mud Fest at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Shows will start at 7.
The event will feature mud dragsters and mega trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those younger than 4.
GriefShare class
First Methodist Waco will host a 13-week GriefShare support group starting Aug. 27.
Because of the pandemic, meetings will be held on Zoom.
For more information or to register and receive the link, email pat@firstwaco.com.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.