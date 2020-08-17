You have permission to edit this article.
Waco-area news briefs: August 18, 2020
briefly

Waco-area news briefs: August 18, 2020

Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child ages, 1-18 years old, is open through Aug. 28.

Waco ISD’s sites will be open Monday through Friday.

A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.

School sites

Bells Hill Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2100 Ross Ave.

Cedar Ridge Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2115 Meridian Ave.

Crestview Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2104 Gurley Lane

Dean Highland Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3300 Maple Ave.

J.H. Hines Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 301 Garrison St. (also curbside service)

Kendrick Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. 1801 Kendrick Lane

Mountainview Elementary, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., 5901 Bishop Ave

West Avenue Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 1101 N. 15th Street

Tennyson Middle School 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 6100 Tennyson Drive.

University High School (students here the 4th) 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3201 S. New Road

Challenge Academy (North Waco Elem.) 11:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Also Curbside Service 2015 Alexander Ave.

Community sites

Columbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15 a.m. — Noon, 1300 Columbus Ave. (No breakfast)

Eagle Christian Academy 7:45-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. — Noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.

EOAC Headstart (Thurman E. Dorsey), 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Avenue

EOAC Headstart (Latimer), June 15 — August 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.

First Baptist Church, 7:45- 8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.

Waco Family YMCA, 7:30- 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. 6800 Harvey Drive.

Mobile sites

Barron’s Branch Apartments, 11-11:20 a.m. 817 Colcord Ave.

Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m. – Noon. 1000 Delano St.

Trendwood Apartments, 12:10-12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Cir.

Calvary Baptist, 12:20-12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.

Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a. m. – 12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.

South Terrace, 11-11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Cir.

