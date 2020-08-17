Waco-area news briefs: August 18, 2020

Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child ages, 1-18 years old, is open through Aug. 28.
Waco ISD’s sites will be open Monday through Friday.
A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.
School sites
Bells Hill Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2100 Ross Ave.
Cedar Ridge Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2115 Meridian Ave.
Crestview Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 2104 Gurley Lane
Dean Highland Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3300 Maple Ave.
J.H. Hines Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 301 Garrison St. (also curbside service)
Kendrick Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. 1801 Kendrick Lane
Mountainview Elementary, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., 5901 Bishop Ave
West Avenue Elementary, 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 1101 N. 15th Street
Tennyson Middle School 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 6100 Tennyson Drive.
University High School (students here the 4th) 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3201 S. New Road
Challenge Academy (North Waco Elem.) 11:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Also Curbside Service 2015 Alexander Ave.
Community sites
Columbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15 a.m. — Noon, 1300 Columbus Ave. (No breakfast)
Eagle Christian Academy 7:45-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. — Noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.
EOAC Headstart (Thurman E. Dorsey), 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Avenue
EOAC Headstart (Latimer), June 15 — August 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.
First Baptist Church, 7:45- 8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.
Waco Family YMCA, 7:30- 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. 6800 Harvey Drive.
Mobile sites
Barron’s Branch Apartments, 11-11:20 a.m. 817 Colcord Ave.
Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m. – Noon. 1000 Delano St.
Trendwood Apartments, 12:10-12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Cir.
Calvary Baptist, 12:20-12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.
Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a. m. – 12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.
South Terrace, 11-11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Cir.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.