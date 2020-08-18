Waco-area news briefs: August 19, 2020

The Waco Coin Club’s annual Fall Coin Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dealers and collectors will be buying and selling foreign coins, currency, gold and silver. Those attending are required to observe social distancing guidelines, and masks are required. Gloves are recommended.
Admission is $2 for adults, and children get in free.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Butterfly program
Conservation specialist Carol Clark will present a program on monarch butterflies during a virtual Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Clark is an amateur botanist, a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist, a Texas Master Naturalist and longtime member of the Native Plant Society of Texas. She and her husband own and operate Clark Haven, a wildlife preserve and custom wildflower seed business in Cooke County.
She will share her expertise on monarch butterflies, including life cycle and migration, common misconceptions, threats to monarch population, and the reasons Texas is critical for monarchs’ future. She will also cover steps Texans can take to help foster the monarch population, show how to create a Monarch Waystation at home and share tips for planting to attract monarchs and other pollinators.
To participate in the Zoom meeting, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ tZIqf-CrqTMsHdIm6_oFTMvusDC0r2xMGYOt.
Instructions will be emailed to each participant after registration.
Car raffle
The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise money to support feeding local seniors and families in need.
The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 170 W. Loop 340. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
The drawing will be held Oct. 7.
City council filing
The candidate filing deadline for the Nov. 3 election for District 4 of the Waco City Council is 6 p.m. Thursday.
Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
Darius Ewing, Kelly Palmer and Rick Allen have filed for the election.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
