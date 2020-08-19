Waco-area news briefs: August 20, 2020

City of Waco Solid Waste Services has launched a new waste collection calendar and reminder system. Residents can look up the collection schedule for a specific address at waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste and select the “Curbside Services App” option.
Residents can sign up to receive collection day reminders via email, phone call, text message and Twitter. Customers can also print their collection schedule or embed their collection schedule into their personal iCal, Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook Calendar.
Fall coin show
The Waco Coin Club’s annual Fall Coin Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dealers and collectors will be buying and selling foreign coins, currency, gold and silver. Those attending are required to observe social distancing guidelines, and masks are required. Gloves are recommended.
Admission is $2 for adults, and children get in free.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Birth certificates
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District can provide certified copies of birth certificates, which may be needed for school enrollment, a driver’s license or to register to vote.
Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, an appointment is required to pick up a birth certificate in-person. Certified copies of birth certificates cost $23 each.
To make an appointment, call the vital statistics office at 750-5468. Because there is a high demand for birth certificates at this time, it may take up to a week to get an appointment.
Another option is to send in a request by email, fax or mail. The application forms are available online at bit.ly/Birthcertificates. Fill out the application forms as directed and fax or mail them to the health district. Requests by fax or mail will be filled the day they are received. When faxing or mailing the application, please be sure to include a phone number. A cashier will call for credit card information and process payments.
The mailing address for the vital statistics office at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is 225 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76707.
The fax number is 750-5455, and the email contact is registrar@wacotx.gov.
