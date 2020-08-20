Waco-area news briefs: August 21, 2020

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum Aug. 29, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including its otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the museum’s history and investigate its paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people, at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
Birth certificates
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District can provide certified copies of birth certificates, which may be needed for school enrollment, a driver’s license or to register to vote.
Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, an appointment is required to pick up a birth certificate in-person. Certified copies of birth certificates cost $23 each.
To make an appointment, call the vital statistics office at 750-5468. Because there is a high demand for birth certificates at this time, it may take up to a week to get an appointment.
Another option is to send in a request by email, fax or mail. The application forms are available online at bit.ly/Birthcertificates. Fill out the application forms as directed and fax or mail them to the health district. Requests by fax or mail will be filled the day they are received. When faxing or mailing the application, please be sure to include a phone number. A cashier will call for credit card information and process payments.
The mailing address for the vital statistics office at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is 225 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76707.
The fax number is 750-5455, and the email contact is registrar@wacotx.gov.
Cornhole tournament
Tri-County Horseshoe Club and the 979 Cornhole Squad are sponsoring the inaugural Buffalo Cornhole Tournament. It will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and resume at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 at Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 in Buffalo.
For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
