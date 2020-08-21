Waco-area news briefs: August 22, 2020

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-through Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles, and material will be removed from trunks and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces will be accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be clean, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Paranormal tours
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum Aug. 29, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including its otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the museum’s history and investigate its paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people, at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
Cornhole tournament
Tri-County Horseshoe Club and the 979 Cornhole Squad are sponsoring the inaugural Buffalo Cornhole Tournament. It will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 and resume at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 at Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 in Buffalo.
For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Water restrictions
The city of Hewitt has instituted mandatory Stage 1 watering restrictions because of a water shortage. Stage 1 restrictions will be in place through Oct. 4, unless removed by the city manager.
Water for municipal purposes for public health, safety and welfare and any computer-controlled irrigation systems that incorporate evapotranspiration data in setting irrigation run times are exempted.
Criminal penalties do not apply during Stage 1 restrictions.
Because of heavy use, the city is unable to maintain adequate storage levels in ground storage facilities. This could reduce the amount of water that can be transmitted to city customers.
The city anticipates returning the area to full operational capacity within 60 days.
For more information call 296-5686 or email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
