Waco-area news briefs: August 23, 2020

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for McLennan County Mud Fest at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Shows will start at 7.
The event will feature mud dragsters and mega trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those younger than 4.
GriefShare class
First Methodist Waco will start a 13-week virtual GriefShare support group Thursday.
Because of the pandemic, the class will be on Zoom.
For more information or to register and receive the link, email pat@firstwaco.com.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-through Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles, and material will be removed from trunks and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces will be accepted. Peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be clean, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Paranormal tours
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including its otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the museum’s history and investigate its paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people, at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
Cornhole tournament
Tri-County Horseshoe Club and the 979 Cornhole Squad are sponsoring the inaugural Buffalo Cornhole Tournament. It will start at 5 p.m. Friday and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 in Buffalo.
For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.