Waco-area news briefs: August 24, 2020

Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its fall convocation at 10 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
Mark Childers, associate vice president in the Department of Public Safety at Baylor, will present a program and answer questions about his career with the U.S. Secret Service prior to joining the Baylor staff.
The free event kicks off the group’s 2020-21 events and courses, which all will be online. The Zoom link will be published at www.Baylor.edu/Lifelonglearning the morning of the event.
For more information about Baylor Lifelong Learning, call 710-6440.
Mud Fest
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for McLennan County Mud Fest at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Shows will start at 7.
The event will feature mud dragsters and mega trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those younger than 4.
GriefShare class
First Methodist Waco will start a 13-week virtual GriefShare support group Thursday.
Because of the pandemic, the class will be on Zoom.
For more information or to register and receive the link, email pat@firstwaco.com.
Paranormal tours
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including its otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the museum’s history and investigate its paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people, at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
Cornhole tournament
Tri-County Horseshoe Club and the 979 Cornhole Squad are sponsoring the inaugural Buffalo Cornhole Tournament. It will start at 5 p.m. Friday and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 Interstate 45 in Buffalo.
For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.