Waco-area news briefs: August 25, 2020

Food certification
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and MCC's Continuing Education department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.
This program is designed to not only prepare food-service managers to pass the ServSafe certification examination; it will provide valuable education regarding the safe handling of food, sanitation, food flow, HACCP (Hazard Analysis Control Point) and managing the operation. Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by following food safety practices.
For more information call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.
Space is limited, so space must be reserved by Sept. 8.
Lifelong Learning
Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its fall convocation at 10 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
Mark Childers, associate vice president in the Department of Public Safety at Baylor, will present a program and answer questions about his career with the U.S. Secret Service prior to joining the Baylor staff.
The free event kicks off the group’s 2020-21 events and courses, which all will be online. The Zoom link will be published at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning the morning of the event.
For more information about Baylor Lifelong Learning, call 710-6440.
GriefShare class
First Methodist Waco will start a 13-week virtual GriefShare support group Thursday.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the class will be on Zoom.
For more information or to register and receive the link, email pat@firstwaco.com.
Paranormal tours
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including its otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the museum’s history and investigate its paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
