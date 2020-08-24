Waco-area news briefs: August 25, 2020

Food certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and MCC's Continuing Education department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.

This program is designed to not only prepare food-service managers to pass the ServSafe certification examination; it will provide valuable education regarding the safe handling of food, sanitation, food flow, HACCP (Hazard Analysis Control Point) and managing the operation. Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by following food safety practices.

For more information call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.

Space is limited, so space must be reserved by Sept. 8.

Lifelong Learning

Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its fall convocation at 10 a.m. Friday via Zoom.