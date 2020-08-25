Waco-area news briefs: August 26, 2020

Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.

Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.

Food certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College's Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125, which includes training, materials and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.