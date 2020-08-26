Waco-area news briefs: August 27, 2020

Drive-thru food collection for Caritas
El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St., will host a drive-thru food collection for Caritas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A welcome and collection line will be set up in the church's back parking lot, accessible from 19th Street, where food will be sorted into bins for distribution in the community.
A voter registration table will also be available at the outdoor event. Caritas' needs include canned proteins such as Vienna sausages, tuna and chicken; soups with pull-tops; macaroni and cheese; applesauce; fruit snacks; pasta; and oats.
For more information, call the Rev. Susan Finck at 723-6893.
McLennan County Mud Fest
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for McLennan County Mud Fest at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Shows will start at 7.
The event will feature mud dragsters and mega trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those younger than 4.
Livestrong kick-off Sept. 14
Livestrong, a 12-week program at the YMCA that helps cancer survivors reclaim their health and wellness, will kick off Sept. 14, with virtual meetings continuing from 5:30 to 7 p.m Mondays and Wednesdays.
Registration is required. For more information, contact Carla Browning at carla.browning@ymcactx.org or 776-6612.
Coronavirus counseling hotline
Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.